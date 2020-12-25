High powered rifle, ammo found in plastic bag

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The Spanish Town police are reporting that a M16 rifle and 15 rounds of ammunition were seized during an operation in Greendale, Spanish Town in St Catherine yesterday.

According to the police, about 7:40 pm, lawmen acting on information went to a premises which was searched.

The police said the rifle and the rounds of ammunition were found in a black plastic bag.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.