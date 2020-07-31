High powered rifles found in open lot in St James

ST JAMES, Jamaica— The police say two high-powered rifles were seized this morning in St James during a joint military/police operation.

According to the police, the weapons were recovered during a cordon and search operation in the Quarry community of the parish.

Lawmen said the operation began about 5:00 am, during which several premises and open lots were searched.

The firearms — an M16 rifle along with a magazine containing 18 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, as well as one 9mm submachine gun along with a magazine containing 15 rounds of 9mm ammunition — were found in an open lot.

The police said no arrests were made in connection with the seizure. However, seven people were detained during the operation under the State of Public Emergency.