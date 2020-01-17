High pressure ridge impacting weather across Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Meteorological Service of Jamaica (MET) says a high pressure ridge is currently across Jamaica and is expected to remain across the island until Monday when a weak trough will become the significant feature.

MET said the high pressure is also generating a low-level jet stream, which is a narrow band of fast flowing winds in the lower levels of the atmosphere, across the central Caribbean.

Jamaicans are warned to expect windy conditions to persist, especially across northern parishes as a result.

MET also issued a small craft warning for inshore areas of the north coast and offshore areas of the north and south coasts due to strong winds and rough seas.