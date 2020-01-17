High pressure ridge impacting weather across Jamaica
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Meteorological Service of Jamaica (MET) says a high pressure ridge is currently across Jamaica and is expected to remain across the island until Monday when a weak trough will become the significant feature.
MET said the high pressure is also generating a low-level jet stream, which is a narrow band of fast flowing winds in the lower levels of the atmosphere, across the central Caribbean.
Jamaicans are warned to expect windy conditions to persist, especially across northern parishes as a result.
MET also issued a small craft warning for inshore areas of the north coast and offshore areas of the north and south coasts due to strong winds and rough seas.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy