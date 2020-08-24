High sediment level causes water lock-offs in Clarendon

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Water Commission has reported that high turbidity - when the water is not clear or transparent because of stirred-up sediments, etc - has impacted water supply distribution at the New Ground and Fairburn facilities in Clarendon.

Areas affected include: New Ground, Perterkin, Summerfield, Rose Hill, Chapelton, Sangster Heights H/S, Fairburn, James Hill, Desire, Bog Hole, Corner Shop, Salem, Desire.

The high turbidity is likely caused from silt and other debris washed into the water channels by heavy rainfall associated with Tropical Storm Laura.

NWC apologised for any inconvenience caused as a result of the lock-off and said it would make every effort to restore the supply within the shortest possible time.