High turbidity, JPS issues impacting water supply in Clarendon — NWC
CLARENDON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) says that Jamaica Public Service (JPS) power supply issues continue to impact the Low Ground #1 water supply facility in the parish of Clarendon. These issues have resulted in the disruption of regular water supply to a number of communities, the NWC said Saturday morning.
Areas affected include Chapelton, Sangsters Heights, Woodhall, Sine, Turners, New Providence, Ennis and New Longsville.
The company is advising that JPS team will be seeking to resolve the electricity supply issues later today, September 7.
Meanwhile, NWC customers are also being advised that high turbidity levels have forced the shut down of operations at the Kellits water supply plant, also in Clarendon.
Areas affected are Kellits, Crofts Hill, Good Hope, Tate, Pedro, Rhoden Hall, Guava Ground, Hickery, Comsie, and Jericho.
Residents of these communities are being assured that regular water supply will be restored once the conditions at the plant are favourable to do so, the NWC said.
