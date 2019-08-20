High turbidity affecting St Thomas water supply — NWC

ST THOMAS, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) says that customers in some sections of St Thomas are currently experiencing a disruption in their water supply as a result of high turbidity levels affecting operations at some facilities.

Affected communities are Grove, Ness Castle, Wilson Gap, Bethel, Mango Rowe Cedar Valley, New Monklands, Mount Lebanus, Monkland, New Monkland, Davis Mountain, Font Hill Somerset, Danvers Pen, Trinityville, Coley and Anglican Lane.

The NWC is assuring customers that regular water supply will be restored as soon as conditions improve at the water sources.