High turbidity affecting water supply from Hope system in St Andrew

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) says that high turbidity issues resulting from the overnight spate of rainfall have caused a slowdown in the operations at the Hope Filter plant in St Andrew.

The NWC said that as a result there will be a delay to the restart of operations due to low storage levels and will impact the supply times to the areas scheduled for today, September 3.



Areas affected by the delay include Gordon Town and environs, the NWC said, adding that normal operations will be restored as soon as conditions are favourable for water supply distribution.