High turbidity impacting water facilities in St Mary, Portland

ST MARY, Jamaica— The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising that high turbidity levels are impacting operations at some of its pumping stations in the parishes of St Mary and Portland.

Affected systems in St Mary include White River, Palmetto Grove, Bonny Gate, Rock Spring, Pottinger Spring and Lucky Hill while in Portland Hope Bay, Norwich are affected.

The company said that once conditions are favourable, the necessary remedial activities will be carried out to facilitate a re-start of operations and water supply distribution to the communities within the shortest possible time.