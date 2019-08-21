High turbidity levels affecting water supply in St Ann — NWC

ST ANN, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) says that some customers in sections of St Ann are currently experiencing a disruption in their water supply as a result of high turbidity levels which have forced the shutdown of the Higgin Town facility.

Regular supply will be restored as soon as conditions are favourable for water distribution, the NWC said.

High turbidity levels, as a result of the ongoing drought, are also affecting water supply systems in St Thomas and St Mary, according to recent NWC reports