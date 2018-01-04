High winds, flooding cause power outages in Trelawny, St Ann — JPS

ST ANN, Jamaica — The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) is reporting that high winds and flooding, associated with the cold front being experienced in sections of the island, has resulted in power outages in Trelawny and St Ann.



According to the JPS, flooding has also prevented personnel from being able to commute to work, resulting in the temporary closure of the Bill Express section of the JPS Customer Service Office in Falmouth.



The areas in Trelawny that are affected include: Top Trelawny, Duensvale, and Stewart Town while the areas in St Ann impacted by outages are Wild Cane; Silver Spray; Runaway Bay; Beverly; Lime Hall; Bamboo; Cardiff Hall; Rose Hill; Laughlands and Iron Gate.



The electric company also advised that other areas could also be impacted as the inclement weather conditions continue and that its crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible.