High winds, flooding cause power outages in Trelawny, St Ann — JPS
ST ANN, Jamaica — The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) is reporting that high winds and flooding, associated with the cold front being experienced in sections of the island, has resulted in power outages in Trelawny and St Ann.
According to the JPS, flooding has also prevented personnel from being able to commute to work, resulting in the temporary closure of the Bill Express section of the JPS Customer Service Office in Falmouth.
The areas in Trelawny that are affected include: Top Trelawny, Duensvale, and Stewart Town while the areas in St Ann impacted by outages are Wild Cane; Silver Spray; Runaway Bay; Beverly; Lime Hall; Bamboo; Cardiff Hall; Rose Hill; Laughlands and Iron Gate.
The electric company also advised that other areas could also be impacted as the inclement weather conditions continue and that its crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy