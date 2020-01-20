Historic Port Royal welcomes first ever cruise ship

PORT ROYAL, Jamaica — Port Royal, the historic town in Jamaica's capital city, welcomed its first cruise ship ever a short while ago.

The Marella Discovery 2, which was the lead ship of the Vision Class of cruisers originally operated by Royal Caribbean International, docked at 8:09 am.

The vessel was scheduled to arrive at 7:30 am.

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett reported that some 2,000 passengers are said to be onboard.

Scores of residents and visitors to the old town converged at the newly renovated pier — several with smartphones in hand to capture the historic moment.

Anthony Brown, who has been living in the town for over 40 years, told OBSERVER ONLINE that he got up early to witness the “interesting moment”.

Marquesa Mais, who has also been living in the town for 40 years, said she hopes the community will remain crime-free.

“I hope it will benefit the town. I hope it don't create a disaster by bringing in thief and gunman and all those things. Over here is quiet. We sleep all on the road and everything so we hope this don't change it,” Mais said.

Meanwhile, more than two dozen coaster buses have arrived at the cruise pier to take passengers on scheduled tours of Kingston.

Kimone Francis