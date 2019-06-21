Historic US drug bust nets 16 tonnes of cocaine
NEW YORK, United States (AFP) — US authorities said Tuesday they had seized around 16 tonnes of cocaine with an estimated street value of over $1 billion in a historic drug bust aboard a ship at the port of Philadelphia.
"This is one of the largest drug seizures in United States history," tweeted William McSwain, the US attorney for the Eastern District of Philadelphia.
"Members of the ship's crew have been arrested and federally charged" following the drug bust at Philadelphia's Packer Marine Terminal, McSwain's office said on Twitter.
The drugs were found in seven containers aboard the MSC Gayane cargo ship, which was leaving for Europe after having previously called in Chile, Panama and the Bahamas, according to local media.
Images broadcast on local television showed vehicles from the US Customs and Border Protection on the wharves of the port, and four agents boarding the large container ship.
The prosecutor's office did not immediately confirm this information.
The bust comes after US authorities seized nearly 1.5 tonnes of cocaine in March --- the biggest haul in nearly 25 years at the port of New York/Newark.
In a 2018 report, the US Drug Enforcement Administration said that cocaine use in the US had continued to increase in 2016 and 2017, and that 93 per cent of the drug distributed in the country comes from Colombia, while four per cent is from Peru.
The United States, the world's largest consumer of illegal drugs, is also currently experiencing a deadly epidemic of opioid use.
Deaths from drug overdoses in the United States hit an average of 197 a day in 2017, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy