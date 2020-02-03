Hit and run victim found on St Ann roadway
ST ANN, Jamaica — The body of an elderly man, suspected to be the victim of a hit and run, was found on the North-South Highway in St Ann yesterday, the police are reporting.
The man, believed to have been in his 70s, was wearing a red striped shirt and a pair of blue jeans.
His body was found lying on the roadway about 5:00am.
The police said it appeared that the man had been hit by a motor vehicle. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The police are now seeking the public's assistance to identify the man.
Anyone with information that can assist investigators is being asked to contact the Moneague police at 876-973-0451, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
