Holland Producers director resigns amidst sugar lands controversy

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries JC Hutchinson has announced the resignation of Lola Marshal Williams from Holland Producers Limited.

Hutchinson made the announcement in a statement to the press this afternoon but didn't say when the move took effect.

Allegations surfaced earlier this month that Holland Producers leased over 1,400 acres of land from SCJ Holdings in an unsolicited request from Hutchinson. The allegations said the deal was brokered because of Williams and Hutchinson's personal relationship.

In the statement today, Hutchinson acknowledged a relationship, describing Williams as the mother of one of his children, but refuted claims of nepotism and conflict of interest in the matter.

Further, he said that Holland Producers has been offering pro bono estate management services to the 184 farmers and youth and women's groups occupying the property, which he said remains in the hands of SCJ Holdings.