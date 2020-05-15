Holness, Canada PM discuss challenges of COVID-19

OTTAWA, Canada (CMC) –Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, has held talks with United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres and Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness, on the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly for the developing world.

A brief statement from the Office of the Prime Minister of Canada said the leaders on Wednesday reaffirmed the importance of coordinated multilateral action in responding to the health emergency and socio-economic impacts of the crisis.

“COVID-19 is a rapidly evolving global challenge. The Government of Canada is working closely with local, provincial, and international partners to minimise its health, economic, and social impacts in Canada and around the world,” the statement said.

The virus was first detected in China last December and has so far been blamed for causing the death of more than 300,000 and infecting 4.5 million others worldwide.

Jamaica is the only Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country to have so far recorded more than 500 cases of the virus. It has also recorded nine deaths.

The statement said that the leaders discussed the important role Canada and Jamaica can play, as co-chairs of the Group of Friends of Sustainable Development Goals Financing, in support of the UN's efforts to mobilise international action to assist developing countries in both responding to and recovering from the pandemic, in a way that builds more resilient and inclusive economies and societies.