Holness: 'Butch' was a man way ahead of his time

PRIME Minister Andrew Holness has hailed Gordon 'Butch' Stewart as a man way ahead of his time, with “an eye for detail, and [an] ability to market and deliver world class service in any endeavour”.

In a tribute last night, Holness said Stewart was an extraordinary human being with an unwavering commitment to the social good.

“It is with deep sadness that I learnt of the passing of one of Jamaica's most brilliant, innovative and transformative business minds,” Holness shared to social media.

“He has left his unmistakable mark across the region and the world and we shall miss him dearly.

“I send heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the thousands of employees whose lives he no doubt personally impacted. This loss is not just Jamaica's, it is the Caribbean's.”

The legendary Jamaican hotelier and Chairman of the ATL Group, Stewart passed away last evening. He was 79.