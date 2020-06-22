Holness makes Cabinet, Senate appointments

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Governor General Sir Patrick Allen today swore in Member of Parliament for St Catherine North Eastern Leslie Campbell as Minister without Portfolio.

He is assigned to the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation.

As minister without portfolio, Campbell replaces Lester Michael Henry who was last week promoted to Minister of Labour and Social Security, following the passing of Shahine Robinson.

Campbell is a businessman and a lawyer, who specialises in civil matters.

His appointment was recommended by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who has also given the nod for Tova Hamilton, an attorney at law, to join the Senate.

Hamilton has been practising law since 2007. She specialises in conveyancing, corporate and entertainment law.

The prime minister said she is to be sworn in at the next sitting of the Senate.

The vacancy on the Senate follows the resignation of Pearnel Charles Jr who successfully contested the Clarendon South Eastern by-election earlier this year.

Holness said he believes these two appointments will further bolster the Government’s push to drive economic growth and aid the post COVID-19 recovery efforts.