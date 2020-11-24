Holness appeals to Diaspora to avoid unnecessary travel during Christmas
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness is appealing to the Diaspora to reconsider travelling during the Christmas period this year.
He was speaking during today's sitting of the House of Representatives.
“I'm not here saying don't come; I'm saying if you don't need to travel to come for Christmas, then reconsider. If you are deciding to come, then go to the resilient corridor and help our tourism industry, but don't leave the resilient corridor to come and look for grandma and auntie.”
The prime minister further encouraged the Diaspora to maintain the protocols if they decide to travel this year, as “there is a strict quarantine protocol in place under the Disaster Risk Management Act for 14 days”.
“But if you do decide to come, we will still welcome you, not necessarily with an embrace, but we will welcome you socially distant….and we will expect that you will maintain the quarantine, stay and celebrate within your household grouping, and enjoy the season and preserve the lives of our loved ones,” he continued.
The prime minister also appealed to Jamaicans to celebrate responsibly this Christmas.
“Celebrate Christmas within your household,” he said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy