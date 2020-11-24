Holness appeals to Diaspora to avoid unnecessary travel during Christmas

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness is appealing to the Diaspora to reconsider travelling during the Christmas period this year.

He was speaking during today's sitting of the House of Representatives.

“I'm not here saying don't come; I'm saying if you don't need to travel to come for Christmas, then reconsider. If you are deciding to come, then go to the resilient corridor and help our tourism industry, but don't leave the resilient corridor to come and look for grandma and auntie.”

The prime minister further encouraged the Diaspora to maintain the protocols if they decide to travel this year, as “there is a strict quarantine protocol in place under the Disaster Risk Management Act for 14 days”.

“But if you do decide to come, we will still welcome you, not necessarily with an embrace, but we will welcome you socially distant….and we will expect that you will maintain the quarantine, stay and celebrate within your household grouping, and enjoy the season and preserve the lives of our loved ones,” he continued.

The prime minister also appealed to Jamaicans to celebrate responsibly this Christmas.

“Celebrate Christmas within your household,” he said.