Holness begins four-day tour of western Jamaica tomorrow

HANOVER, Jamaica — Prime Minister and Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Leader Andrew Holness begins a four-day visit to three parishes in western Jamaica tomorrow as part of efforts to drum up support for his re-election bid.

The Prime Minister's itinerary is expected to take him through sections of the parishes of St James, Hanover, and Trelawny.

The JLP leader will commence his first day of activities in the St James East Central constituency on Friday, with the opening of the Barrett Town Community Centre, a tour of a site for a proposed housing development at Vietnam, and the unveiling of an entrance sign and naming of a road after Member of Parliament for the constituency Edmund Bartlett.

On Saturday, Holness will journey to Hanover Western for a church service with his standard-bearer for the constituency, Tamika Davis, at the Lucea Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Following the church service, the JLP leader is expected to walk through the town of Lucea and other sections of the constituency.

The following day, Holness will visit the parish of St James, where he will attend a church service at the Mount Carey Baptist Church with his standard-bearer for the St James Southern constituency, Mayor of Montego Bay, Homer Davis.

Following church, he is expected to meet with his Central Executive in Montego Bay followed by a tour of sections of the St James Southern constituency.

Some political commentators believe that Holness might announce the date for the upcoming General Election during his visit to St James.

St James South is currently represented by the Peoples's National Party's Derrick Kellier. However, Kellier, who is not seeking another term, is being replaced by Dr Walton Small.

Holiness will conclude his visit to the western region on Monday with a tour of a number of communities in the Trelawny Northern constituency, where the JLP's standard-bearer Tova Hamilton will be seeking to unseat the PNP's Victor Wright.

Anthony Lewis