Holness' comments incendiary, irresponsible, says PNP

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party (PNP) is rejecting what it calls a “baseless assertion” by Prime Minister Andrew Holness that the party is pushing a “strategy of confrontation” in the ongoing election campaign.

In a statement today, PNP General Secretary Julian Robinson responded to the claim Holness made following his nomination yesterday afternoon.

The general secretary said the incident from which the prime minister drew his reference - the murder of a political activist with ties to the Jamaica Labour Party in Rocky Settlement in Clarendon South Eastern - is currently being investigated by the police.

He noted however, that the police have already stated that they are unable to conclusively establish a political motive in the incident.

“Additionally, the political ombudsman has stated her preliminary enquiries have not disclosed a political motive. In the face of these assertions by these independent authorities, it is particularly egregious and unbecoming for the prime minister to make such a patently false and inflammatory allegation,” Robinson charged.

“This incendiary and irresponsible assertion by the prime minister will only serve to heighten political tensions in the constituency and is a most unfortunate and unwelcomed development,” he added.

In its statement, the PNP said that its candidate for Clarendon South Eastern, Patricia Duncan-Sutherland, has condemned the incident as a “reprehensible criminal act which has no place in the constituency or our politics.”

She urged the police to act swiftly to bring those responsible to justice and also expressed the party's condolences to the family. Robinson, meanwhile said that nomination exercises involving all its candidates were peaceful, festive, and non-confrontational.

“Over many years, the PNP, along with other stakeholders, have successfully reduced political hostility and confrontation in Jamaica and ushered in a politics of peaceful coexistence and respect. The People's National Party remains resolutely committed to a politics of non-confrontation and will ensure that the rest of the 2020 campaign is conducted in a peaceful environment,” the party said.

“The Prime Minister, with his latest assertion, seems to be ignoring the stated position of the competent State agencies and the process of investigation and reliance on facts and is attributing blame and motive to the PNP to gain political sympathy as a cover for his government's failure to excite the electorate,” it added.

Said Robinson: "In the practice of their democratic right to advocate for a government of their choice, no one should have to face violence in any shape or form, this is not our way.”