Holness condemns shooting of JCF officers

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Prime Minister Andrew Holness has expressed condolences to the families of the two Jamaica Constabulary Force officers who were killed in this morning's attack.

Reports are that a vehicle transporting the officers came under fire some time after 5:00 am. Two other officers were injured in the shootout and are currently undergoing treatment at hospital.

In a series of tweets Holness said, “I am deeply saddened to learn of the deadly turn of events which resulted in the death of at least two members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force while on operation early this morning. My heart is pained at this time and I cannot imagine the despair the families must be feeling.”

The prime minister assured that the Government will provide support to the families, adding that the Police High Command will leave no stone unturned in bringing those responsible to justice.