Holness names 'travel bubble' countries
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says people entering the island directly from any of Jamaica's 'travel bubble' countries will face an easier re-entry process.
The prime minister described the 'travel bubble' as countries which pose the lowest risk of spreading the coronavirus.
Speaking in the House of Representatives this evening, Holness said countries in the 'travel bubble' will be governed by modified protocols which will speed up the re-entry process.
The countries include Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, The Cayman Islands, Montserrat, Grenada, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines
Holness noted, however, that everyone entering the island will be screened.
“Screening is not optional,” the prime minister said.
The process will include a temperature check, observation of symptoms at the airport, and a health risk assessment.
Based on the risk profile, the public health officer may require the visitor to be quarantined in a state facility, or home quarantine.
Sashell Williams
