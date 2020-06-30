Holness saddened by Clunis' death

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has expressed sadness at the news of the death of Superintendent Leon Clunis.

The superintendent passed away earlier today at hospital.

Clunis was one of four police officers shot during an early morning attack in Horizon Park, St Catherine on June 12. Detective Corporal Dane Biggs and Constable Decardo Hylton were also killed during the attack.

Holness, in a series of Tweets, said Superintendent Clunis put up a “valiant fight for his life”.

“Superintendent Clunis has given outstanding service to the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and to the nation as a whole and we are grateful for his service,” the prime minister said.

“I visited him in hospital on the weekend and he was in high spirits. We laughed and spoke for a while. I personally thanked him for his service in the force. I want to assure his family and the JCF that his selfless work will not go in vain,” he said.

“May his soul rest in peace and may God grant his family, loved ones and colleagues the comfort they need during this time.”