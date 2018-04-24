Holness says Jamaica is open for business

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says Jamaica is making positive headway in its economic development programme and is open for business.



Making the comments at the recent Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO)'s European Investor Briefing in London at the Jamaican High Commission, Holness acknowledged that while Jamaica had challenges, the country made the decision to execute a fiscal discipline programme and improve the business environment to promote economic growth and attract investments to Jamaica.



“Jamaica went through a period of time when from an economic perspective we underperformed... but having gone to the point of crisis, the society by consensus decided that we have to take a different approach to project Jamaica," said the prime minister.



He explained that the country is now moving towards an agreement on what needs to be done to improve the Jamaican economy, and said this included an efficient regulatory environment, a more supportive public sector, addressing crime and making the country more attractive to investors to not only invest money, but to live and become a part of the fabric of Jamaican society.



The investor briefing provided Holness and JAMPRO with an opportunity to update senior executives and investors regarding the consistent performance of the Jamaican economy and investment opportunities.



The JAMPRO Business Luncheon Series is an initiative of the European Regional Office intended to promote exports to, and investment from, the UK and Continental Europe.