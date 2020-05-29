Holness says Shahine Robinson was a patriot
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Prime Minister Andrew Holness says Minister of Labour and Social Security, Shahine Robinson was a patriot and a servant of the people.
In a statement this afternoon, Holness expressed sadness at the death of Robinson, who had been battling cancer since 2018.
He said Robinson, who was the Member of Parliament for St Ann North Eastern, was a “much loved political representative adored by her constituents, a humanitarian and great personal friend.”
During her time with the Jamaica Labour Party, Robinson also served as minister of state in the Office of the Prime Minister (2007) – with the responsibility for local government added in July 2011 – and minister of state in the Ministry of Transport and Works (2011).
“An earnest and passionate member of the Jamaica Labour Party, Shahine never wavered in her love for her party. She fought courageously against her illness; her passing has left us with a sense of deep sorrow and we shall miss her dearly,” the prime minister said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy