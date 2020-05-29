Holness says Shahine Robinson was a patriot

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Prime Minister Andrew Holness says Minister of Labour and Social Security, Shahine Robinson was a patriot and a servant of the people.

In a statement this afternoon, Holness expressed sadness at the death of Robinson, who had been battling cancer since 2018.

He said Robinson, who was the Member of Parliament for St Ann North Eastern, was a “much loved political representative adored by her constituents, a humanitarian and great personal friend.”

During her time with the Jamaica Labour Party, Robinson also served as minister of state in the Office of the Prime Minister (2007) – with the responsibility for local government added in July 2011 – and minister of state in the Ministry of Transport and Works (2011).

“An earnest and passionate member of the Jamaica Labour Party, Shahine never wavered in her love for her party. She fought courageously against her illness; her passing has left us with a sense of deep sorrow and we shall miss her dearly,” the prime minister said.