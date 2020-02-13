Holness says measures coming to address indiscipline on roads

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, says measures are being put in place to deal with indiscipline and lack of respect for law and order on the nation's roads.

Speaking at the opening of the new Jaguar Land Rover showroom in Kingston on February 12, he said that while there has been an increase in the number of people ticketed for traffic violations, the Government will be integrating technology into the physical infrastructure, to ensure compliance.

“We will increase the number of cameras that are now being installed and rolled out for JamaicaEye. We will increase the number of cameras for photo enforcement…cameras that are able to read licence plates, detect speeding and other sensors to help us manage traffic,” the Prime Minister said.

Holness said that the measures will be rolled out in the coming year in a significant way, first right across Kingston and other urban areas, and then right across Jamaica.

“Once we have increased our ability to detect, we will increase our prosecution, and the increase of prosecution without any form of compromise, because that has also been a challenge for law enforcement. Once you break the law and you are detected, you will be prosecuted,” he emphasised.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister said that the building, while it will host a showroom, will also facilitate economic activities that will further drive Jamaica's growth and, most importantly, earn foreign exchange for the country.

“You will also be engaging in global services, what we used to call business process outsourcing (BPO), which is not just call centres. Indeed, we will hope that would be a very small part of the operations that you will engage in,” he said.

Holness pointed out that the global services industry involves the knowledge processing segment of the business that deals with the development of artificial intelligence, programming, coding and higher-order services, such as legal, accounting and engineering.

Director of Stewart's Automotive Group, Jackie Stewart Lechler, said the facility will house a full-service dealership and also serve the BPO sector.

“We have invested US$17 million, which allows us to transform the premium automotive experience and invest in promoting the export of the beautiful talent and voices of Jamaicans through BPO,” she said.

“We have invested in a state-of-the-art Jaguar Land Rover Showroom, the first of its kind in the Caribbean, which will employ 35 persons, and the BPO is expected to employ between 450 and 600 persons,” Stewart Lechler added.