Holness shares full list of senators
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has released the names of the 13 people who will represent the Government as senators in the Upper House of Parliament.
Four of the 13 senators have already been sworn in, three as Cabinet ministers, and one as minister of state.
The senators are:
• Senator Kamina Johnson Smith
• Senator Matthew Samuda
• Senator Aubyn Hill
• Senator Leslie Campbell
• Senator Tom Taveres Finson
• Senator Kavan Gayle
• Senator Ransford Braham
• Senator Charles Sinclair
• Senator Don Wehby
• Senator Delroy Williams
• Senator Dr Saphire Longmore
• Senator Natalie Rodriques
• Senator Sherene Campbell
The 21-member Senate, which includes 13 senators from the Government and eight from the Opposition, and the 63 members of the House of Representatives, will be sworn in today in a ceremony at the Jamaica Conference Centre, a venue being used to facilitate social distancing.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy