Holness shares full list of senators

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has released the names of the 13 people who will represent the Government as senators in the Upper House of Parliament.

Four of the 13 senators have already been sworn in, three as Cabinet ministers, and one as minister of state.

The senators are:

• Senator Kamina Johnson Smith

• Senator Matthew Samuda

• Senator Aubyn Hill

• Senator Leslie Campbell

• Senator Tom Taveres Finson

• Senator Kavan Gayle

• Senator Ransford Braham

• Senator Charles Sinclair

• Senator Don Wehby

• Senator Delroy Williams

• Senator Dr Saphire Longmore

• Senator Natalie Rodriques

• Senator Sherene Campbell

The 21-member Senate, which includes 13 senators from the Government and eight from the Opposition, and the 63 members of the House of Representatives, will be sworn in today in a ceremony at the Jamaica Conference Centre, a venue being used to facilitate social distancing.