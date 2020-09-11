Holness to announce other members of new Cabinet soon
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The nation should know shortly the other members of Prime Minister Andrew Holness' Cabinet.
Senior members of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) were summoned to a meeting at the Office of the Prime Minister this afternoon, where it was expected that the Cabinet ministers would have been given the nod by Holness.
According to Jamaica Labour Party sources, there will be no major surprises in the Cabinet which Holness will announce as soon as this evening, but no later than this weekend.
The sources say there will be no surprises if the Cabinet includes young Members of Parliament including Zavia Mayne, Pearnel Charles Jr, Floyd Green and Alando Terrelonge.
OBSERVER ONLINE will continue to track the Cabinet picks as soon as they are announced by the prime minister, who has already named four members of his team.
They are Dr Christopher Tufton for health, Dr Nigel Clarke for finance, Dr Horace Chang for national security, and Senator Kamina Johnson Smith for foreign affairs.
Arthur Hall
