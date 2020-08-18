Holness urges COVID caution as he tours St Andrew West Central

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has urged his supporters to observe all COVID-19 protocols as they accompany him on a tour of his St Andrew West Central constituency before he is nominated to contest the September 3 general election.

"Before we start, we have to set some ground rules. You would have heard me say yesterday that Olympic Gardens, Molynes Gardens are among the areas where the Ministry of Health has concerns about what it calls the virus that is not epidemiologically linked, meaning they tell the person who has it where they got it.

"So as we campaign we must, must, must, must, follow what we call the infection prevention measures. The first one is, wear your mask, make sure that your nose and mouth is covered. We have with us enough masks to give everyone," declared Holness.

He also urged his supporters to follow the social distance rules and stay six feet apart.

"You will notice that this year we have kind of toned it down because the rule is two persons per PD (polling division) so we can't have more than two hundred persons.

"We are not going to have a march, we are going to have a motorcade. We will drive through the communities, hail the people them on the corners, play the music and build a vibes. Even though its COVID time we still can be happy," added Holness as he urged his supporters to show Jamaica that they can campaign within the rules.

Holness is scheduled to be nominated at 1:00 pm while his opponent the People's National Party's Patrick Robertson was nominated a short while ago.

Arthur Hall