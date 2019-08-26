Holness urges housing developers to invest in eastern Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness is encouraging housing developers to invest in the eastern end of Jamaica as the Government moves to develop that section of the island.

Holness was speaking this morning at the signing of three of five contracts for the US$195 million South Coast Highway Improvement Project, which is expected to carry people close to Morant Bay, St Thomas from Habour View in Kingston.

The prime minister said with the 14-kilometre highway, the Government is opening up the eastern end of the island, with housing projects being a part of the wider development plan.

Pointing to Kingston, Portmore in St Catherine and Clarendon, Holness noted that the Government has historically pushed development to the west but it now needs to push to the east.

He emphasised that the government is not just laying down asphalt, but making the land along the highway viable for development.

“… We're not just putting down the roads. We're putting in the necessary infrastructure for water and telecommunications, and, where possible and necessary, sewage,” he said.

Holness said the Government will be working with the National Housing Trust (NHT) and the National Housing Agency to begin housing projects on State-owned lands.