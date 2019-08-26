Holness urges housing developers to invest in eastern Jamaica
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness is encouraging housing developers to invest in the eastern end of Jamaica as the Government moves to develop that section of the island.
Holness was speaking this morning at the signing of three of five contracts for the US$195 million South Coast Highway Improvement Project, which is expected to carry people close to Morant Bay, St Thomas from Habour View in Kingston.
The prime minister said with the 14-kilometre highway, the Government is opening up the eastern end of the island, with housing projects being a part of the wider development plan.
Pointing to Kingston, Portmore in St Catherine and Clarendon, Holness noted that the Government has historically pushed development to the west but it now needs to push to the east.
He emphasised that the government is not just laying down asphalt, but making the land along the highway viable for development.
“… We're not just putting down the roads. We're putting in the necessary infrastructure for water and telecommunications, and, where possible and necessary, sewage,” he said.
Holness said the Government will be working with the National Housing Trust (NHT) and the National Housing Agency to begin housing projects on State-owned lands.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy