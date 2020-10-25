Holness urges residents to evacuate as river breaks banks at 9 Miles
KINGSTON, Jamaica - Member of Parliament for East Rural St Andrew, Juliet Holness, has urged her constituents to evacuate, as the river has broken its banks at 9 Miles.
“I urge persons to evacuate and make their way to St Benedicts Primary School, located in 7 Miles IMMEDIATELY. If persons need urgent assistance please call the police emergency numbers listed as the 119 number is currently out of service,” Holness said on social media.
Met Service Jamaica has issued a flash flood warning for low-lying and flood-prone areas of the island until 5:00 pm on Monday.
A persistent trough of low pressure west of Jamaica continues to generate unstable weather conditions across the island. Additionally, Tropical Storm Zeta, although not a direct threat to Jamaica, will increase the instability across the region, the Met Service said.
