Holness wishes fathers an enjoyable Father's Day

KINGSTON, Jamaica— As countries around the world celebrate today as Father's Day, Prime Minister Andrew Holness wished Jamaican fathers the best for the day.

“My greatest joy, my greatest blessing, my greatest accomplishment is that of being a father. As we mark Father's Day, I wish all fathers an enjoyable day, rich with the love of your children,” Holness said in a series of tweets.

“May you continue to recognise the tremendous honour that is fatherhood, as well as the obligations of being a steady, present and supportive figure in the lives of your children,” he added.