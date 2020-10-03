Holy Family Primary first recipient of govt-promised tablets

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information has commenced the distribution of tablets to schools, starting with Holy Family Infant and Primary School in downtown Kingston, which yesterday received 146 tablets to support virtual learning for students on the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH).

“The students will benefit greatly from this and I am confident that the parents will also show their appreciation by ensuring that the students are engaged in this new teaching and learning process,” said Principal Christopher Wright.

The Government has promised to distribute 40,000 tablets to 500 primary schools under its Tablets in School Programme. The tablets are being distributed by e-Learning Jamaica (e-LJam) and are targeted at students in grades four to six.

The devices are intended to augment the estimated 18,000 tablets and over 12,000 desktop computers already in the school system according to the ministry's data.

“We have 36,000 of them on the island right now and e- Learning will be going to all our primary schools across the island to deliver these tablets,” Education Minister Fayval Williams said.

“This is the first allocation and as we go along, the Government will look to find additional resources, maybe in the next school year, to ensure that… all our students have a laptop or tablet to assist them in their educational pursuits,” she added.

Chief executive officer, e-LJam, Keith Smith told JIS News that the total value of the tablets being distributed in schools this year is US$6.2 million.

“Without the device they can't do anything and our experience with the coronavirus is that a lot of students don't have a device. Providing these devices to students is the first step to being able to access e-content and e-learning,” Smith said.

E-Learning Jamaica Limited is also procuring laptops for students in grades 10 to 13 who are on PATH, as well as for other needy students.

The distribution of tablets is expected to be completed by the end of November, the ministry has said.