Homemade firearm found in St Ann, man arrested

ST ANN, Jamaica — The Area 2 Fugitive Apprehension Team say they have charged a man with illegal possession of firearm following the seizure of a homemade shotgun and several rounds of ammunition in Harmonyvale district, Moneague, St Ann yesterday, Friday, August 16.

Charged is 25-year-old Daveroy Francis, a farmer of Harmonyvale, who was previously wanted for illegal possession of firearm and wounding with intent, the police say.

Reports from the Claremont Police are that the team was on operation in the area about 12:45 am when a hut occupied by Francis was searched and the firearm and three 12-gauge cartridges found.