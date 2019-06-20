Homestead Place of Safety to be reopened after $23.5-m renovation

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The newly renovated Homestead Place of Safety, which caters to the holistic needs of approximately 44 girls in State care, will officially be reopened tomorrow.

The Child Protection and Family Service Agency (CPFSA) said the facility was one of three slated for renovation within the 2018/19 fiscal year.

According to the CPFSA, the work done to the facility currently provides adequate and comfortable living arrangement for the girls, ages 12 to 18 years old.

The $23.5-million renovation included 11 bedrooms with 44 bed spaces, shower areas, lobby area, recreational area, classrooms, restrooms, store and clothing rooms and other amenities.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Alando Terrelonge; Dr Grace McLean, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information; CEO of CPFSA, Rosalee Gage-Grey; Member of Parliament for West Rural St Andrew Juliet Cuthberth Flynn; and Linval Harrison, Inspector of the Stony Hill Police Station are set to be in attendance at the opening ceremony.