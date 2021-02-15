Honorary investment advisor selected to promote Jamaica in Japan

KINGSTON, Jamaica — JAMPRO and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade have officially selected Rodney Reid as honorary investment advisor (HIA) to promote Jamaican investment and trade opportunities in Japan.

Reid, who was born and raised in Jamaica, has been tasked with increasing awareness of Jamaican opportunities by supporting business matchmaking activities, promoting investment and trade opportunities, and cultivating strong business relationships in Japan that will benefit the economic growth of Jamaica. The group said the new HIA will also provide insight into the Japanese market.

The HIA initiative is part of JAMPRO and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade's Economic Diplomacy Programme (EDP), which is designed to enhance Jamaica's international visibility as a destination for business. It includes marketing and engagement activities undertaken by JAMPRO and the ministry's Diplomatic Missions and Consular Posts (DMCPs).

The honorary investment advisor will support the EDP by using his extensive experience to engage business networks that can open doors for Japanese and Jamaican economic activity.

Reid has been residing in Japan for over 20 years, and he is currently partner in Japan Company Visit (JCV) Partners. He has worked in Japan with Bloomberg, Credit Suisse, Japan Advisory, Macquaire Group, SMBC Nikko Securities Inc, and Deutsche Bank.

Speaking of his appointment, Reid said, “It is truly a privilege to contribute to Jamaica as an HIA. I look forward to working with Jamaica's Ambassador to Japan, Her Excellency Shorna-Kay Richards, who has brought focus and energy to connecting and expanding economic opportunities between Jamaica and Japan. I believe that Japan is one of the best choices as Jamaica's long-term economic developmental partner, and I sincerely look forward to the opportunity to assist in building bridges and supporting the Jamaican Government's vision and agenda for economic growth and job creation.”