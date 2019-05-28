Hope, Russell power Windies to massive total

BRISTOL, England (CMC) — Shai Hope stroked a better than run-a-ball hundred while Andre Russell and Evin Lewis savaged half-centuries, as West Indies piled up a massive 421 in their second official World Cup warm-up against New Zealand here Tuesday.

Sent in at Bristol County Ground, West Indies were propelled by Hope's 101 off 86 deliveries as they surpassed their highest ever official ODI total of 389 made earlier this year against England in the Caribbean.

The ICC warm-up matches do not have official ODI status, however.

Russell blasted 54 from 25 deliveries batting at number eight while Lewis chipped in with exactly 50 off 54 balls at the top of the order.

There were several cameos along the way as captain Jason Holder smashed 47 from 32 balls, veteran Chris Gayle lashed 36 from 22 deliveries while rookie Shimron Hetmyer gathered 27 from 24 balls.

In their final outing before their World Cup opener against Pakistan in Nottingham on Friday, West Indies were propelled early by Gayle who inspired a 59-run opening stand off 44 balls with Lewis.

Gayle looked imperious in belting four fours and three sixes before chipping left-arm seamer Trent Boult (4-50) to mid-off in the eighth over.

Hope, who struck nine fours and four sixes in a typically polished innings, then added 84 for the second wicket with Lewis and a further 48 for the third wicket with Darren Bravo (25).

Lewis, who counted six fours and a six, reached his second straight half-century before pulling seamer Jimmy Neesham to deep square in the 18th over and Bravo followed in the 24th over, run out by Henry Nicholls' direct hit from cover.

West Indies suffered a middle order slump, losing three wickets for 51 runs to slip from 234 for three in the 31st over to 285 for six in the 38th over, but Russell and Holder put on a sizzling 82 for the seventh wicket to put their side back in control.

Russell bludgeoned seven fours and three sixes while Holder counted three fours and sixes, helping West Indies to gather 115 runs from the last 56 deliveries of the innings.