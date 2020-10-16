Hope axed for New Zealand tour

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) – West Indies selectors have axed batsman Shai Hope for the Test tour of New Zealand.

The elegant right-hander was the only major omission in a 15-man squad announced Friday for the two-match series next month.

Hope has endured a protracted run of form, averaging 19 from 17 Tests inside the last two-and-a-half years.

SQUADS:

TEST – Jason Holder (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Chemar Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach.

Reserves – Nkrumah Bonner, Joshua DaSilva, Preston McSween, Shayne Moseley, Raymon Reifer, Jayden Seales.

T20I – Kieron Pollard (captain), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Andre Fletcher, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr, Kesrick Williams.