Horne denies supporting Rhoda Crawford, backs Bunting
KINGSTON, Jamaica— In response to an article published in today's Jamaica Observer in which Jamaica Labour Party candidate for Manchester Central, Rhoda Crawford, asserts that Norman Horne, a ranking member of the People's National Party, is supportive of her candidacy, Horne has denied the assertion and declared support for the People's National Party candidate Peter Bunting.
“I wish to categorically place on record my full fledged support for the PNP candidate in Manchester Central, Mr Bunting," Horne said.
"I am confident that Mr Bunting will retain the constituency for a fourth term. His impending victory at the polls is well deserved and is merited by his hard work and high level of performance as a Member of Parliament and standard bearer for the People's National Party.”
