Horne to speak on Senate appointment soon
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Norman Horne, the former People's National Party (PNP) treasurer at the centre of the Senate controversy, is expected to speak on the matter in the days ahead.
Horne told OBSERVER ONLINE a short while ago that “I will issue a statement on the matter in due time”.
This follows a revelation on Friday that Horne, who in October indicated that he would not take up his Senate appointment that was recommended by outgoing PNP leader Dr Peter Phillips, did not officially resign from the position.
At the time of his announcement, he said the decision was based on principle and would allow a new Opposition leader to choose his or her Senator.
His failure to officially resign has left new Opposition Leader Mark Golding in a bind after Senate President Tom Tavares-Finson disclosed that he could not swear in former Manchester Central Member of Parliament Peter Bunting because there was no writ authorising the move.
Bunting was to be sworn in on Friday following an announcement by Golding on Wednesday that he would recommend him to Governor General Sir Patrick Allen for appointment.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy