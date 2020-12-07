Horne to speak on Senate appointment soon

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Norman Horne, the former People's National Party (PNP) treasurer at the centre of the Senate controversy, is expected to speak on the matter in the days ahead.

Horne told OBSERVER ONLINE a short while ago that “I will issue a statement on the matter in due time”.

This follows a revelation on Friday that Horne, who in October indicated that he would not take up his Senate appointment that was recommended by outgoing PNP leader Dr Peter Phillips, did not officially resign from the position.

At the time of his announcement, he said the decision was based on principle and would allow a new Opposition leader to choose his or her Senator.

His failure to officially resign has left new Opposition Leader Mark Golding in a bind after Senate President Tom Tavares-Finson disclosed that he could not swear in former Manchester Central Member of Parliament Peter Bunting because there was no writ authorising the move.

Bunting was to be sworn in on Friday following an announcement by Golding on Wednesday that he would recommend him to Governor General Sir Patrick Allen for appointment.