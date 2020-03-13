Horseracing back on this weekend, but with no spectators

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Horseracing is set to take place at Caymanas Park this weekend despite an announcement yesterday that the two-day race meet had been cancelled.

A senior Government source told the Jamaica Observer that the decision by the Jamaica Racing Commission (JRC) to shut down Caymanas Park was not in keeping with the guidelines issued by the administration that horseracing could take place.

However, no spectators will be allowed into Caymans Park for the race meets scheduled for tomorrow and Sunday.

The JRC had argued that with COVID-19 being declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization and the presence of the virus in Jamaica, plus the Government’s policy directive regarding large gatherings, racing stakeholders had met and decided to suspend the running of races until further notice.

But the senior Government source said the administration’s policy is that horseracing could continue over the next 14 days without spectators with a review in 10 days.

