Hospital beds not exhausted - Tufton
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton says as at 3:00 pm today, of the 315 available COVID-19 hospital beds in the public system, 73 are currently occupied in hospitals across the island, with the greatest admission at the Kingston Public Hospital and The University Hospital of the West Indies.
“Therefore the statement that has been circulated online [about bed shortages] is indeed incorrect,” Dr Tufton said this evening at a COVID briefing.
He was referring to a message shared on social media earlier today, that the University Hospital was at capacity for COVID patients, and patients were waiting on beds. The message was deemed fake news by the hospital.
"We still have sufficient capacity to deal with additional cases that require hospitalisation," Dr Tufton said.
“The COVID beds have not been exhausted even during the current spike in cases,” he added.
