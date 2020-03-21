Hospitality workers arrive on chartered flight

A chartered Caribbean Airlines flight landed in the island Saturday afternoon with about 150 hospitality industry workers who managed to make it home from Florida before the country's airports closed to incoming passengers at 11:59 pm. Fifty of their colleagues remained behind as the plane was full.

The Jamaica Observer caught up with a few of them heading to the western end of the island on Saturday as they waited to board the Knutsford Express. Sipping Red Stripe beer from the steps of a food outlet, two of the employees spoke of how good it was to be home. They also urged the government to do all it can to bring home those left behind.