Hotel Association president says 600 rooms for COVID-19 patients will be realised
MONTEGO BAY, St James - President of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) Omar Robinson is expressing confidence that the 600 hotel rooms being sought by Government to accommodate COVID-19 patients, will be realised.
“The JHTA understands fully the dilemma that is facing the Government and the nation at large, and is willing to assist,” Robinson said, while stressing that with ongoing dialogue between the JHTA members and Government the rooms will become available.
“Information had just been sent out to our members earlier this week, most of who are in the process of closing their own hotels and taking stock. A few hotels have reached out and discussions are taking place with the respective parties. We will continue to meet with our members to encourage their support,” Robinson said.
Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton at a press conference in Kingston yesterday, expressed disappointment with the level of cooperation from hotel owners for the rooms requested by Government to house the infected patients.
He indicated that the state could trigger relevant legislation to take possession of properties, noting however, that that is not the route Government would like to pursue.
