Hotel worker killed in motor vehicle collision in Westmoreland
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — A female hotel employee was killed in a three-vehicle collision on the Retreat Main Road in Westmoreland this morning.
The dead woman has been identified as Kimone Myrie, a receptionist of a Little London address in the parish. A total of eight people were involved.
The vehicles involved in the accident were a Toyota Voxy bus licensed taxi, a Honda Civic motor car, and a Suzuki Grand Vitara.
District Officer attached to the Negril Fire Station, George Chambers, said the department received the call at 8:31 am.
Reports are that the Honda Civic was travelling in an easterly direction from Negril to Savanna-la-Mar, while the Toyota Voxy and the Suzuki Grand Vitara were travelling in the opposite direction. Upon reaching the Retreat area, located between Little London and Negril, the accident took place.
Chambers said the Suzuki Grand Vitara in which Myrie was travelling overturned on impact.
Commander of the Westmoreland police division, Robert Gordon, said investigations are currently in the preliminary stages, and it is therefore too early to say which vehicle was at fault.
Anthony Lewis
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy