Hotel worker killed in motor vehicle collision in Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — A female hotel employee was killed in a three-vehicle collision on the Retreat Main Road in Westmoreland this morning.

The dead woman has been identified as Kimone Myrie, a receptionist of a Little London address in the parish. A total of eight people were involved.

The vehicles involved in the accident were a Toyota Voxy bus licensed taxi, a Honda Civic motor car, and a Suzuki Grand Vitara.

District Officer attached to the Negril Fire Station, George Chambers, said the department received the call at 8:31 am.

Reports are that the Honda Civic was travelling in an easterly direction from Negril to Savanna-la-Mar, while the Toyota Voxy and the Suzuki Grand Vitara were travelling in the opposite direction. Upon reaching the Retreat area, located between Little London and Negril, the accident took place.

Chambers said the Suzuki Grand Vitara in which Myrie was travelling overturned on impact.

Commander of the Westmoreland police division, Robert Gordon, said investigations are currently in the preliminary stages, and it is therefore too early to say which vehicle was at fault.

Anthony Lewis