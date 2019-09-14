Hotel manager freed on fraud charges

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A former north coast hotel general manager, Dimitris Kosvogiannis, who was on trial for fraud, was freed when he appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Friday.

Kosvogiannis, who was accused of breaching the Revenue Administration Act on allegations that he had registered two separate Tax Registration Numbers -- one with his last name spelt with the letter C and the other with the letter K -- was freed following submissions by attorneys-at-law Peter Champagnie and Christopher Townsend.

In February, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) after ordering no further evidence on two counts of obtaining money by means of false pretence, instructed the prosecutor to proceed with the charge of which he was freed.

Last July, Kosvogiannis, who holds Jamaican, United States and Greek citizenships, was arrested by financial crime investigators on his return to the island at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston.

It was reported then that the arrest resulted from an intense investigation into several fraudulent activities against two major banking institutions.

