Hotel manager freed on fraud charges
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A former north coast hotel general manager, Dimitris Kosvogiannis, who was on trial for fraud, was freed when he appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Friday.
Kosvogiannis, who was accused of breaching the Revenue Administration Act on allegations that he had registered two separate Tax Registration Numbers -- one with his last name spelt with the letter C and the other with the letter K -- was freed following submissions by attorneys-at-law Peter Champagnie and Christopher Townsend.
In February, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) after ordering no further evidence on two counts of obtaining money by means of false pretence, instructed the prosecutor to proceed with the charge of which he was freed.
Last July, Kosvogiannis, who holds Jamaican, United States and Greek citizenships, was arrested by financial crime investigators on his return to the island at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston.
It was reported then that the arrest resulted from an intense investigation into several fraudulent activities against two major banking institutions.
Racquel Porter
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy