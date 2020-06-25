House-to-house visits for West Kingston after 5 confirmed COVID-19 cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that the Southern Regional Health Authority (SERHA) this morning began community surveillance activities in West Kingston, following recent confirmation of five cases of COVID-19.

The individuals are contacts of a confirmed case that recently returned to the island from the United States.

The ministry said some 100 health staff including nurses, public health inspectors, public health nurses and community health aides will conduct house-to-house visits and assess the residents for respiratory symptoms. It noted that residents with symptoms and those who the health team deem are at high risk will be tested for COVID-19 and quarantine orders served.

According to the ministry, ground work in the community started yesterday as personnel from the Kingston and St Andrew health department began its health education and community engagement programme. This was expected to be completed today, the ministry said.

The ministry reminded the public of the need for increased vigilance in the maintenance of the quarantine orders that have been issued to people who recently returned to the island.

It further reminded the public of the need to maintain the infection prevention and control practices such as the washing and sanitising of hands frequently, the wearing of masks in public spaces and around people in quarantine, the covering of coughs with a tissue and disposing of it in the nearest receptacle, and sanitisation of high frequency areas in homes.

Members of the public are also reminded that when individuals return to the island and are in quarantine, other members of the household are to maintain at least six feet distance and ensure that the person is kept apart from individuals at risk in the households such as the elderly and people with comorbidities such as hypertension, diabetes and asthma.