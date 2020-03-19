House appoints coronavirus oversight committee

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The House of Representatives has appointed a special select committee to continually review developments related to the current COVID-19/Coronavirus pandemic.

The committee, which will be chaired by the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. Christopher Tufton, will also include: Attorney General Marlene Malahoo Forte, Dr. Norman Dunn, Juliet Holness and Marisa Dalrymple Philibert of the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP); and, Dr. Morais Guy, Mark Golding, Horace Dalley and Angela Brown Burke of the Opposition People's National Party (PNP).

Leader of the House, Karl Samuda, said that the committee can be empowered to hold virtual meetings, utilising available information and communications technology. The committe was approved Thursday.

Balford Henry