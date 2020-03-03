House committee starts budget review today

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Parliamentary review of the annual budget (estimates of expenditure) starts today, with the Standing Finance Committee (SFC) of the House of Representatives.

The SFC is made up of all 63 Members of Parliament (MPs). Their review of the estimates will begin at 1:00 pm and will continue until the process is completed. The committee will meet again tomorrow and will continue to the end of the process.

Ministries/departments of government which will appear before the Standing Finance Committee today are Office of the Prime Minister; Office of the Cabinet; Ministry of Finance and the Public Service; Ministry of Tourism; Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation; Ministry of National Security; Ministry of Justice; Attorney General's Department; Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade; and Ministry of Labour and Social Security.

The budget debate commences on Tuesday, March 10 with Minister of Finance and the Public Service Dr Nigel Clarke, who will also close on Tuesday, March 24.

Other speakers are Opposition Spokesman on Finance Mark Golding on Thursday, March 12; Leader of Opposition Dr Peter Phillips on Tuesday, March 17; and Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Thursday, March 19.

Last month Dr Nigel Clarke tabled a $853-billion budget, comprised of $778.4 billion estimated spending on its recurrent (housekeeping) expenses and $74.2 billion for capital (development) projects.

This budget is some $6 billion below the projected $859 billion for 2019/20. The estimates were tabled on February 4.

The Ministry of Finance and the Public Service has been allocated the largest sum of $403 billion for recurrent expenses and $7.9 billion in capital expenditure.

The Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation gets the bulk of capital expenditure ($22 billion), and $11.4 billion for recurrent expenses. The Office of the Prime Minister has been allocated $10.8 billion for recurrent expenses and $6.5 billion for capital spending.

After the House of Representatives passes the Appropriations Bill, it will be sent to the Senate for affirmation.

– Balford Henry