House extends ZOSOs by 60 more days

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang last night dismissed allegations that the Government is withholding crime statistics from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

Dr Chang, who was responding to issues raised by Opposition MP Peter Bunting during the debate on a motion to extend the Zones of Special Operations (ZOSOs) by another 60 days at Gordon House, said that information is still being made available to critical sectors in the force, as well as to the Opposition.

“There is no move to suppress crime statistics information, and if the member wishes to have them, he can have them,” the minister said.

However, Chang conceded that there has been a reduction in the circulated number of the JCF's morning reports — which are drafts of incidents reported overnight — because of a “serious problem of over-circulation".

“But the information is available and still goes to the critical elements in the security forces and there is no attempt to suppress the information,” Chang insisted.

Opposition spokesman on national security, Fitz Jackson, however suggested that the minister's response was unacceptable.

He said that while the information is in the draft form in the mornings, at some other point during the rest of the day they could be made available.

He was supported by Bunting who said that the reports would not necessarily be needed in the morning, because it does not have to be a day-to-day process.

He suggested that at least the weekly crime statistics should be made available to all Members of Parliament who have to participate in the debates on extensions.

The House eventually approved the extensions, despite claims by Bunting that the benefits were meaningless and that the ZOSos were not being adequately financed by the government to meet the challenges the security forces are being faced.

The approval means the lives of the two ZOSOs — in Denham Town, Kingston and Mount Salem, St James have been extended by another 60 days.

Balford Henry